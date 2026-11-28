Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.79 and traded as high as $67.85. Loar shares last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 226,165 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Loar from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Loar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Loar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

Loar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. Loar had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. Loar's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Bomberg sold 2,638,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $181,150,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,776,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,527,800.55. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Abrams sold 2,638,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $181,150,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,388,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,017,529,243.55. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,308,065 shares of company stock worth $914,255,887. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Loar by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Loar by 174.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of specialized components and systems for the aerospace and defense industries. Its products are used in commercial, business, general aviation and military aircraft. The company's offerings include components for aircraft interiors, engines, landing gear, flight controls and other onboard systems. Loar supplies both original equipment manufacturers and customers in the aftermarket, including operators and maintenance providers. Loar has expanded through acquisitions of aerospace and defense businesses, building a portfolio of products serving customers in multiple regions.

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