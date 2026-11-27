Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $606.48 and last traded at $608.9450. Approximately 533,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,449,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $629.00 to $564.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $554.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $652.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.81 and a 200-day moving average of $568.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.52 by $0.45. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 83.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 EPS. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin's previous quarterly dividend of $3.45. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,727 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,917,607 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,013,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,199 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,540,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Formed in 1995 through the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company develops and produces advanced defense, aerospace, and technology systems for government and commercial customers. Its principal business areas include Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. Products and services include military aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II, C-130 Hercules, and F-16 Fighting Falcon; missile-defense and precision-strike systems; helicopters and naval systems; command, control, communications, and intelligence technologies; satellites; space exploration systems; and other classified space and defense programs.

Further Reading

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