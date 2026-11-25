Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $602.57 and last traded at $599.78. 1,525,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,453,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.63.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are a few of the latest stories about LMT:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $765 price target, implying roughly 27% upside from the $601.57 reference price provided. Mizuho rating

Mizuho initiated coverage with an rating and a $765 price target, implying roughly 27% upside from the $601.57 reference price provided. Positive Sentiment: An analyst discussion cited Lockheed’s munitions business as well positioned amid defense demand and suggested the government’s approach to contractors may be improving, potentially easing risks from costly fixed-price development contracts. Analyst upgrade and defense outlook

An analyst discussion cited Lockheed’s munitions business as well positioned amid defense demand and suggested the government’s approach to contractors may be improving, potentially easing risks from costly fixed-price development contracts. Neutral Sentiment: NASA has taken ownership of the X-59 supersonic research aircraft from Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, marking a program milestone; the report does not indicate a new contract or financial impact. NASA takes ownership of X-59

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $652.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $560.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.52. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 83.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin's previous quarterly dividend of $3.45. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 237,939 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $121,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,415 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,036,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Formed in 1995 through the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company develops and produces advanced defense, aerospace, and technology systems for government and commercial customers. Its principal business areas include Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. Products and services include military aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II, C-130 Hercules, and F-16 Fighting Falcon; missile-defense and precision-strike systems; helicopters and naval systems; command, control, communications, and intelligence technologies; satellites; space exploration systems; and other classified space and defense programs.

Further Reading

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