Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $79.40 and last traded at $76.9320. Approximately 306,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,161,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.4%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $671.27 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Louisiana-Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 122.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $506,638,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $43,845,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,521,859 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $119,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 615.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 464,995 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) manufactures building products for residential construction, repair and remodeling, and light commercial markets. Its portfolio includes engineered wood siding and trim, oriented strand board (OSB) panels, and other structural and specialty building products. The company's products include LP SmartSide siding and trim, LP OSB sheathing, and solutions designed for applications such as radiant heat control and fire-rated construction. LP serves customers primarily in North America and also has operations in South America.

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