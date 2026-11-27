Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $516.25 and last traded at $512.0010. Approximately 2,580,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,542,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.58.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $1,132.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,165.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,048.35.

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Up 7.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.35. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 175.82% and a positive return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 24,542 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.50, for a total value of $25,732,287.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,715,089. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.75, for a total transaction of $467,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,115,590.25. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,512 shares of company stock worth $33,520,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lumentum by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,618 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,544 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,769,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Lumentum by 38.0% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $2,581,464,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

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