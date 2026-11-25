Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $48.02 and last traded at $48.0570, with a volume of 11,987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Macro Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macro Bank from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Macro Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macro Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Macro Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMA

Macro Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 93.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Macro Bank by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

About Macro Bank

Macro Bank, formally Banco Macro S.A., is an Argentine financial services company that provides banking products to individuals, businesses and other organizations. Its services include deposit accounts, personal and commercial loans, credit and debit cards, and digital banking, as well as cash-management and other banking services for businesses. The company serves customers across Argentina through its banking network and online channels. Its history dates to 1976, when it began as a financial institution before expanding into commercial banking.

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