MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $13.97. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.9450, with a volume of 150,189 shares trading hands.

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MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager David Dowden sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $46,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,035 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 122.6% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,245 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,931 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,818 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment fund that invests primarily in municipal securities issued by state and local governments and their agencies. These bonds may finance public projects and services such as schools, transportation, and utilities. The fund seeks to provide income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Its investment adviser is MacKay Shields LLC, which specializes in fixed-income investment management.

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