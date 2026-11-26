MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $51.68. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 591,599 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.26 and a beta of 1.04.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 312.82% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MakeMyTrip

In related news, CEO Rajesh Magow sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,200. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 53.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,498,642 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 1,223,963 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,086,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 430,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,308,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,473,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,811,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company's stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company that enables consumers to research, plan and book travel through its websites and mobile apps. Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Gurugram, India, and serves travelers in India and other markets. Its services include bookings for domestic and international flights, hotels and other accommodations, holiday packages, rail and bus travel, and car rentals. MakeMyTrip also offers travel services for businesses through its myBiz platform. The company operates the MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus brands, which provide travelers with options for comparing and booking a range of travel products.

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