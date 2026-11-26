Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and traded as high as $23.02. Manitowoc shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 234,723 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Weiss Ratings upgraded Manitowoc from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $828.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $577.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. Manitowoc's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 583.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. designs, manufactures and supports lifting equipment for construction and other industries. Its products include mobile hydraulic cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes and boom trucks, along with replacement parts and aftermarket services. The company sells equipment under brands including Grove, Manitowoc, Potain and National Crane. Its products and services support customers in markets around the world, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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