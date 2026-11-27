MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.5750. 22,425,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 44,713,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Get MARA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MARA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MARA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MARA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 5.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $1.67. MARA had a negative net margin of 411.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $186,758.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,149,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,175,682.15. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 82,515 shares of company stock valued at $810,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MARA by 1,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MARA by 128.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MARA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of MARA by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, is a digital energy and infrastructure company focused primarily on Bitcoin mining. It develops and operates data-center infrastructure and specialized computing systems used to validate transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin rewards. The company also works on energy-related strategies to support its computing operations, including using energy sources and infrastructure that can help power data centers. Its operations are concentrated in the United States, with expansion into international markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MARA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MARA wasn't on the list.

While MARA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report