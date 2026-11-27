Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $363.79 and last traded at $361.00. Approximately 1,470,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,467,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.27.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $462.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $518.00 to $415.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $410.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $417.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.24 and a 200-day moving average of $308.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $26.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.37 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $56.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm's revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 66.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael Henschen, II sold 2,285 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.63, for a total transaction of $938,289.55. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,060.52. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,145.50. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 138,298 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,874 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,965,509 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,358,882,000 after purchasing an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,808,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a U.S. energy company focused on refining, midstream operations and the marketing of petroleum products. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company's midstream activities include gathering, transporting, storing and processing crude oil, natural gas and refined products. These operations are conducted in part through MPLX LP, a partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum.

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