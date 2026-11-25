Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $337.98 and last traded at $346.60. Approximately 2,128,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,471,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.16.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $321.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $453.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $433.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $417.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $26.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $25.37 by $1.56. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $56.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 66.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,206,145.50. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 2,285 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.63, for a total value of $938,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,060.52. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,280 shares of company stock worth $1,677,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a U.S. energy company focused on refining, midstream operations and the marketing of petroleum products. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company's midstream activities include gathering, transporting, storing and processing crude oil, natural gas and refined products. These operations are conducted in part through MPLX LP, a partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum.

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