MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.9550, with a volume of 568,081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.19.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). MarineMax had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $520.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $116,412,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,581,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,288,000. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,170,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,845,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc. is a recreational boating and yacht retailer serving boaters in the United States and internationally. The company sells new and pre-owned boats and yachts, along with marine engines, parts and accessories. Its services include boat maintenance and repair, financing and insurance, yacht brokerage, and other boating-related support. MarineMax also operates marinas and offers services such as yacht management and chartering through its businesses. Founded in 1998, MarineMax has grown through acquisitions and operates retail locations across the United States.

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