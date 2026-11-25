Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $214.9950, with a volume of 129,758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRSH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $193.00 to $188.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,000. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Dean Klisura sold 4,194 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,000. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Daiichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,880,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $46,856,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $20,681,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,316,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $575,261,000 after purchasing an additional 148,884 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, now known as Marsh, is a professional services firm focused on risk, strategy and people. Its businesses help organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance and reinsurance, and address workforce and organizational challenges. The company operates through Marsh, an insurance brokerage and risk advisory business; Guy Carpenter, which specializes in reinsurance and related risk services; Mercer, which provides health, wealth and career consulting; and Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm.

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