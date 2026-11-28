Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and traded as high as $42.84. Match Group shares last traded at $42.6650, with a volume of 1,567,653 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.64.

View Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $891.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.45 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 361.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 3,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $149,820.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,778.77. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.83 per share, with a total value of $97,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,050.97. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,055,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,092,303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,372,667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $135,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,796,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Match Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $93,792,000 after purchasing an additional 323,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of online dating and social discovery services. Its brands include Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, OurTime, BLK, Chispa and The League. These services help people connect through mobile apps and websites, with features and business models that vary by brand. The company traces its roots to Match.com, which launched in 1995. Match Group became an independent, publicly traded company in 2020 after separating from IAC. Match Group serves users in numerous countries, with apps and services available across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.

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