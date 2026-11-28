Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $11.98. Mativ shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 363,464 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mativ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mativ from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mativ

Mativ Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Mativ had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $499.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mativ's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,857,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 768,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 584,090 shares of the company's stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company's stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global specialty materials company that develops and manufactures engineered materials for a range of industrial and consumer applications. Its products include filtration media, specialty papers, films, adhesive solutions, release liners, and materials used in healthcare and packaging. The company serves customers across markets such as filtration, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer products. Its materials are designed for uses including air and liquid filtration, product protection, labeling, and technical applications.

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