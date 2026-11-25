Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPT - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.7850. 11,264,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,436,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MPT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $3.80 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $2.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 5.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $250.14 million for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $347,673,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $118,522,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,903,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $28,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company's stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare facilities, with a primary focus on hospitals. The company leases its properties to healthcare operators and may provide financing related to the acquisition or development of medical facilities. Founded in 2003, Medical Properties Trust has built a portfolio of properties serving acute-care, behavioral health, rehabilitation and other healthcare needs. Its investments have included facilities in the United States and international markets.

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