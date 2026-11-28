Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $4.4750, with a volume of 2,340,045 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.40 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Capital One Financial set a $5.50 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm's revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 570,060 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 742,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment develops, owns and operates integrated resorts that combine casino gaming with hotels, dining, retail, entertainment and convention facilities. Its properties include City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau, as well as City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines. The company has also developed and operated resort and casino facilities in Cyprus, extending its business beyond its core Macau and Philippine markets. Its offerings are designed to serve both gaming customers and visitors seeking hospitality and entertainment experiences.

Further Reading

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