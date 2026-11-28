Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $627.95 and traded as high as $636.62. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $629.2410, with a volume of 11,143,475 shares changing hands.

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Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $671.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 583,056 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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