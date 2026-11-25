Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $611.06 and last traded at $609.89. 18,475,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 18,008,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $589.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Meta launched Muse shopping in the UK with 14 retail partners, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. Jefferies says AI shopping could boost Instagram advertising revenue, rates the stock Buy and sees it as undervalued versus peers. Muse UK retail launch Jefferies view on AI shopping and advertising

Meta launched Muse shopping in the UK with 14 retail partners, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. Jefferies says AI shopping could boost Instagram advertising revenue, rates the stock Buy and sees it as undervalued versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing these growth prospects against recent concerns about Meta’s heavy AI spending and a major legal charge, which have pressured the shares in recent weeks. Meta’s AI prospects and recent concerns

Investors are weighing these growth prospects against recent concerns about Meta’s heavy AI spending and a major legal charge, which have pressured the shares in recent weeks. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly cut its Meta price target to $775 from $940, a sign that some analysts remain cautious about the company’s valuation and investment outlook. Analyst price-target discussion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $795.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $886.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $673.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.39, for a total value of $402,805.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 719 shares in the company, valued at $460,440.41. The trade was a 46.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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