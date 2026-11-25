M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and traded as high as $132.41. M/I Homes shares last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 295,821 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $172.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Freedom Broker cut their price objective on M/I Homes from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.55). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 249 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in M/I Homes by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 482 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder that plans and constructs single-family homes in a range of styles and price points. Its communities serve buyers including first-time homeowners, move-up buyers and luxury-home customers. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company operates in markets across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. Its homebuilding operations are complemented by services that help buyers with mortgage financing and title-related needs. Robert H. Schottenstein serves as the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

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