Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and traded as high as $119.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities shares last traded at $117.68, with a volume of 1,797,530 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $560.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.07 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Adrian Hill acquired 844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 65,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,532.95. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 116.7% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities. Its properties offer rental housing and related resident services and amenities. The company focuses primarily on markets across the southeastern and southwestern United States, as well as select Mid-Atlantic locations. Its portfolio includes communities in urban and suburban areas. Headquartered in Germantown, Tennessee, MAA has been led by President and Chief Executive Officer H. Eric Bolton Jr. since 2001.

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