MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.23. MidCap Financial Investment shares last traded at $10.1750, with a volume of 222,071 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MFIC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $838.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.56). MidCap Financial Investment had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. MidCap Financial Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.88%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,901 shares of the company's stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 193,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,112 shares of the company's stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 435,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 367,113 shares of the company's stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market companies. Its investments are primarily in privately held businesses and may include senior secured loans, unitranche and other subordinated debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity securities. The company focuses mainly on lending to businesses in the United States across a range of industries. Its financing can support acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives, and other corporate needs.

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