The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.00 and traded as high as $136.58. Middleby shares last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 177,782 shares traded.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Middleby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $145.00 target price on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $652.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.920 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.130-7.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,926 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $9,588,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $24,077,272. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $13,329,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation designs and manufactures equipment for commercial foodservice, food processing and residential kitchens. Its commercial foodservice products include cooking, baking, refrigeration and beverage equipment used by restaurants, hotels, institutions and other foodservice operators. The company also supplies processing systems to food manufacturers for preparing and producing a range of products. Its residential portfolio includes premium kitchen appliances, sold under brands such as Viking and La Cornue.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report