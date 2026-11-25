Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $25.70. Millrose Properties shares last traded at $25.6030, with a volume of 1,217,536 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Millrose Properties

Here are a few of the latest stories about MRP:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a securities class action against Millrose on behalf of investors who bought shares from February 7, 2025, through October 2, 2026, with a December 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaint reportedly alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse information; one notice says the suit also names the CEO and CFO and concerns statements about tenant arrangements and an estimated $200 million purchase of Lennar homes for rental. These are allegations, not proven findings, and the repeated notices largely reflect the same case rather than separate lawsuits. Levi & Korsinsky class-action notice Kaplan Fox investor notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRP shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Millrose Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRP

Millrose Properties Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millrose Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $16,437,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $18,801,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the second quarter worth $12,346,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the third quarter worth $10,248,000.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a residential land development and homesite company. It acquires and develops land into finished lots, which it makes available to homebuilders through lot option arrangements. The company does not build or sell homes to consumers. Millrose operates in the United States and serves homebuilders across multiple residential markets. Its business model is designed to provide builders with access to ready-to-build lots while managing the land acquisition and development process.

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