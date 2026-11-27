Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday. The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.4850, with a volume of 4,447,161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Mobileye Global from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.88.

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Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.78 million. The company's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 46.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,607,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,480 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 92.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,434 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,880 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $78,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global develops advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous-driving technologies for automakers. Its products include EyeQ system-on-chips, computer-vision software, sensing and mapping technologies, and driver-assistance and automated-driving systems designed for vehicles ranging from mass-market models to premium platforms. Founded in Israel in 1999, Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2017 and became a publicly traded company again in 2022. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem and serves automotive manufacturers and other mobility customers around the world.

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