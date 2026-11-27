Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $229.35 and last traded at $226.9450. Approximately 4,053,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,379,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. CLSA raised shares of Moderna to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Moderna from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $95.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.48. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO Jamey Mock sold 34,836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $4,685,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,343.75. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 40,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $5,807,574.22. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,525,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,921,913.54. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,626 shares of company stock valued at $50,776,076. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,877,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,272,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,715,578 shares of the company's stock worth $715,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,004 shares in the last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,642,545. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,317,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines and vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). Its technology is designed to instruct cells to produce proteins that can help prevent or treat disease. The company's commercial products include vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Moderna also develops investigational mRNA products in areas such as infectious diseases, oncology, and rare diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna serves markets in the United States and internationally.

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