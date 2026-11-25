Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.3510, with a volume of 12,176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Moelis & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,881 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $129,901.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $527,134.98. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to corporations, governments, financial sponsors and investors. Its advisory work includes mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, recapitalizations, liability management and other complex financial matters. Founded in 2007 by investment banker Kenneth Moelis, the firm has expanded from its U.S. base to serve clients through offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Its teams advise clients on transactions and strategic decisions across a range of industries.

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