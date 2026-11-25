Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,328.29 and traded as low as $1,174.00. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $1,190.16, with a volume of 1,317,008 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,013.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,783.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 10.8%

The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,295.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 23.85%. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Anthony III sold 20 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.31, for a total transaction of $28,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,619.51. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kuo Wei Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.57, for a total transaction of $131,957.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,621.55. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,393. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) designs, develops and markets semiconductor-based power management solutions. Its products include power management integrated circuits, DC-to-DC converters, power modules, battery chargers, LED drivers and motor drivers, which help control and convert electrical power in electronic systems. The company's products serve a range of markets, including computing and data storage, automotive, communications, consumer electronics and industrial applications. MPS sells to customers around the world through direct sales and distribution channels.

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