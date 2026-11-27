Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday. The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.9350, with a volume of 246,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Get GLUE alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLUE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $25.00 price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $767.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $54.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 186.24%. Research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing molecular glue degraders, medicines designed to direct disease-associated proteins for disposal by the cell. Its discovery platform combines computational and experimental methods to identify and develop these potential treatments. The company's research has included programs for cancer and immune-mediated diseases. Its pipeline includes MRT-6160, a VAV1 degrader being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, and MRT-8102, an investigational degrader targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monte Rosa Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monte Rosa Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report