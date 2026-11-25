Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.3130. Approximately 346,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,368,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $797.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $54.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing molecular glue degraders, medicines designed to direct disease-associated proteins for disposal by the cell. Its discovery platform combines computational and experimental methods to identify and develop these potential treatments. The company's research has included programs for cancer and immune-mediated diseases. Its pipeline includes MRT-6160, a VAV1 degrader being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, and MRT-8102, an investigational degrader targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway.

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