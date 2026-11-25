Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Freedom Broker upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Freedom Broker now has a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Presto Industries traded as high as $160.78 and last traded at $158.9010, with a volume of 26,831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut National Presto Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Presto Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $162.00 target price on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $166.00.

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Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,716 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company's stock.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates in housewares and small appliances, defense products, and safety products, serving consumer, commercial, and government markets. Its housewares business is known for Presto-branded pressure cookers, pressure canners, deep fryers, and other kitchen appliances. The defense business manufactures ordnance and related products, while its safety-products operations make absorbent materials used in personal-care and other applications.

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