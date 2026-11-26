National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and traded as high as $161.75. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $161.2720, with a volume of 221,166 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NPK shares. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Presto Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded National Presto Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $170.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Trading Up 9.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,649 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company's stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates in housewares and small appliances, defense products, and safety products, serving consumer, commercial, and government markets. Its housewares business is known for Presto-branded pressure cookers, pressure canners, deep fryers, and other kitchen appliances. The defense business manufactures ordnance and related products, while its safety-products operations make absorbent materials used in personal-care and other applications.

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