National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $0.6772 and last traded at $0.6460. 3,232,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,830,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5422.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Steel from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Steel from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Steel from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SID

National Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $860.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National Steel had a negative return on equity of 24.52% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts predict that National Steel Company will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at National Steel

In other news, insider Filho Tufi Daher acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), traded in the U.S. under the ticker SID, is a Brazilian industrial group best known for its steel operations. Founded in 1941, the company helped establish Brazil's domestic steel industry and operates an integrated steelmaking business. CSN produces flat steel products used in sectors such as construction, automotive manufacturing, packaging and appliances. Its other businesses include iron ore mining, cement production, logistics and energy, supporting operations across the steel supply chain.

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