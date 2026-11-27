Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $27.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 6,837 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.50.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.7%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $347.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $353.50 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.030-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,346 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,389 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,615 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 100.6% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a U.S. specialty retailer focused on natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements, and wellness products. Its stores offer items such as fresh produce, meat and dairy, bulk foods, vitamins, body care products, and household goods. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely, the company began as a small health-food store in Colorado. It has since expanded its retail presence across multiple states, primarily in the western and central United States.

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