Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.91. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,917,199 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.83.

View Our Latest Report on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 11.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology develops a platform designed to measure and analyze proteins at scale. Its approach combines technologies such as protein engineering, nanotechnology and computational analysis to help researchers study the proteome—the full set of proteins produced by a cell, tissue or organism. The company's platform is intended for applications in biological research and drug development, including investigating how proteins relate to health and disease. Nautilus has described its technology as aiming to provide broad, detailed protein measurements that can support research across a range of biological samples.

Further Reading

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