Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday. Approximately 21,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 21,323 shares. The stock last traded at $49.9360 and had previously closed at $46.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nayax from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nayax from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Nayax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Trading Up 7.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.35 million. Nayax had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yair Nechmad purchased 44,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.84 per share, with a total value of $2,112,040.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,524,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,978,825.44. This represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gal Omer sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $87,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,056.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 198,962 shares of company stock worth $8,972,432 and have sold 4,853 shares worth $230,655.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,607.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,324 shares of the company's stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a financial technology and commerce platform company focused on unattended and self-service retail. Its offerings combine cashless payment processing with business management and consumer-engagement tools. The company provides payment devices and software that support cashless transactions, remote monitoring, sales reporting and loyalty programs. Its solutions serve operators in markets such as vending, self-service laundries, micro markets and other unattended retail settings. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax serves merchants and operators in markets around the world.

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