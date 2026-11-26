Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and traded as low as $44.44. Nayax shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 27,618 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nayax from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nayax from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nayax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.30 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Nayax had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Ben-Avi purchased 700 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $30,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,592,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,934,754.14. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yair Nechmad purchased 44,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,524,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,978,825.44. This represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 198,962 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,432 and sold 4,853 shares valued at $230,655.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nayax by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nayax by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,324 shares of the company's stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 5.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 36,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a financial technology and commerce platform company focused on unattended and self-service retail. Its offerings combine cashless payment processing with business management and consumer-engagement tools. The company provides payment devices and software that support cashless transactions, remote monitoring, sales reporting and loyalty programs. Its solutions serve operators in markets such as vending, self-service laundries, micro markets and other unattended retail settings. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax serves merchants and operators in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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