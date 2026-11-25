Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nayax from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nayax from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.30 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nayax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Nayax

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.35 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yair Nechmad purchased 44,148 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,524,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,978,825.44. This represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gal Omer sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $87,132.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,056.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 198,962 shares of company stock worth $8,972,432 and have sold 4,891 shares worth $232,669.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nayax by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nayax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 36,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a financial technology and commerce platform company focused on unattended and self-service retail. Its offerings combine cashless payment processing with business management and consumer-engagement tools. The company provides payment devices and software that support cashless transactions, remote monitoring, sales reporting and loyalty programs. Its solutions serve operators in markets such as vending, self-service laundries, micro markets and other unattended retail settings. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax serves merchants and operators in markets around the world.

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