NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as low as $21.32. NB Bancorp shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 291,983 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $24.00 price objective on NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised NB Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NB Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded NB Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NB Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBBK

NB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.01.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.30 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NB Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in NB Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 12,493 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,268 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NB Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Needham Bank, a community bank headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Founded in 1892, Needham Bank serves individuals, businesses and organizations in the Greater Boston area and surrounding communities. Through Needham Bank, NB Bancorp offers deposit accounts and other retail banking services, along with residential and commercial lending, cash management and other services for businesses. The company became publicly traded in 2024 following the conversion of Needham Bank from a mutual institution to a stock-owned bank.

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