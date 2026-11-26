Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $10.34. Neogen shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 1,267,066 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Neogen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neogen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neogen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Neogen had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 92.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 121.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 76.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products and services focused on food and animal safety. Its offerings help food producers, processors, laboratories and livestock producers detect risks, support animal health and meet safety and quality requirements. Neogen's food safety products include tests for foodborne pathogens, allergens, toxins and sanitation indicators, as well as related laboratory supplies and services. Its animal safety offerings include veterinary instruments, animal health products, biosecurity solutions and genetic testing services for livestock.

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