Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $28.59. Neptune Insurance shares last traded at $28.4220, with a volume of 427,921 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Neptune Insurance from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Neptune Insurance from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neptune Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neptune Insurance currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.12.

View Our Latest Report on NP

Neptune Insurance Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 88.82.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Neptune Insurance had a net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neptune Insurance

In other news, CEO Trevor R. Burgess sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $122,428.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,902,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,566,627.60. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew Duffy sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $2,411,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,705,798 shares in the company, valued at $47,830,575.92. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,608,359. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the third quarter worth $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neptune Insurance by 177.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,985 shares of the company's stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 296,465 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Insurance by 176.7% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Neptune Insurance by 164.3% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 34,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Neptune Insurance by 152.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,702 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

Neptune Insurance is a technology-enabled provider of private flood insurance. Founded in 2016, the company uses data analytics and risk modeling to assess flood exposure and support policy underwriting and distribution. Its products include flood coverage for residential and commercial properties, with options for protection of buildings and contents. Neptune distributes its policies through a network of insurance agents and serves customers across the United States. Founder Trevor Burgess has served as the company's chief executive officer.

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