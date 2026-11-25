NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.9110. Approximately 45,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 864,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NerdWallet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NerdWallet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair cut NerdWallet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NerdWallet by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 444,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,848 shares of the company's stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NerdWallet by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 149,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. is a personal finance company that operates a digital platform to help consumers make financial decisions. Its website and mobile app provide educational content, comparison tools and recommendations across products such as credit cards, banking, mortgages, personal loans, insurance and investing services. The company was founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and offers services primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada and the United Kingdom. NerdWallet also serves small and midsize businesses with financial information and product recommendations.

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