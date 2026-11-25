Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netskope traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.8070, with a volume of 4,700,568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netskope from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Netskope from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Netskope in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Netskope from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Netskope in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netskope currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.82.

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Insider Activity

In other Netskope news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $158,252.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netskope in the second quarter worth $25,107,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Netskope in the second quarter valued at about $11,325,580. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netskope by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Netskope Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. Netskope had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.84%. The business had revenue of $220.54 million for the quarter. Netskope has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.150--0.150 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netskope Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netskope

Netskope, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking services that help organizations protect users, data and applications across cloud, web and private-network environments. Its offerings are designed to support distributed workforces and the use of cloud services while applying consistent security policies. The company's Netskope One platform brings together security and networking capabilities, including secure web access, cloud application security, data loss prevention, threat protection and zero-trust network access.

Further Reading

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