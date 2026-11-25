Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.4850. 114,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 400,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Neutron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Neutron from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Neutron from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Neutron from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on Neutron

Neutron Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $360.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neutron Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neutron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neutron during the third quarter worth approximately $10,820,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Neutron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Neutron in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Neutron in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neutron during the 3rd quarter worth $5,706,000.

Neutron Company Profile

Neutron Holdings, Inc., which operates under the Lime name, provides shared electric micromobility services. Through its mobile app, riders can locate and rent electric scooters and bikes for short trips. Founded in 2017, Lime has expanded from its early bike-sharing operations to offer electric vehicles in cities across multiple countries. Its services are intended for urban transportation and are often used for first- and last-mile connections. Wayne Ting has served as Lime's chief executive officer.

Further Reading

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