Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.41. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 367,624 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 12.9%

The firm has a market cap of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.20. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 440.86% and a negative net margin of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $731.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $118,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company's stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company focused on supplying natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to markets seeking reliable energy. Its business spans the natural gas supply chain, from sourcing and production to transportation, storage and delivery. The company develops and operates LNG terminals and related infrastructure, including vessels and facilities that convert LNG back into gas. It also provides natural gas and power-generation services to utility, industrial and other customers, particularly in markets with limited access to pipeline gas.

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