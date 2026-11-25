NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and traded as high as $25.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 3,711,061 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.82.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 16.9%

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. Equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Kastelein sold 50,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,257,657.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,629.06. This represents a 42.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Smither sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $40,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,803.20. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 34.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, particularly conditions involving elevated cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. The company's lead investigational medicine is obicetrapib, an oral inhibitor of cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) being studied to lower LDL cholesterol. NewAmsterdam has evaluated obicetrapib both on its own and in combination with ezetimibe, including in clinical studies involving people with inherited high cholesterol or established cardiovascular disease whose cholesterol remains elevated despite existing treatment.

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