NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.86 and traded as high as C$25.44. NFI Group shares last traded at C$25.35, with a volume of 87,422 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. TD decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$30.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.20.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter. NFI Group had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NFI Group news, insider Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.29 per share, with a total value of C$46,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,760,956.90. This represents a 2.72% increase in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,840. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NFI Group

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms. Through its brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets.

Further Reading

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