Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and traded as high as $169.33. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $169.0590, with a volume of 116,965 shares trading hands.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Nicolet Bankshares from a "buy (a+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.80.

View Our Latest Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.08. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nicolet Bankshares's payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Atwell sold 3,575 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $618,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,765.87. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Witczak sold 600 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $103,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,664,851.64. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $1,330,806. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,071.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 133.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 58.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 151.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company's stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the parent of Nicolet National Bank. The bank was founded in 2000 and has expanded through acquisitions and organic growth. Nicolet National Bank provides commercial and consumer banking services, including business lending, deposit accounts, mortgages and other personal banking products. It also offers trust, wealth management and investment services. The company serves customers across Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Minnesota through its branch network and digital banking services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nicolet Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nicolet Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Nicolet Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report