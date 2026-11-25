Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.6850. Approximately 49,332,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 37,610,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIO from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of NIO to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, August 15th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.37% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Altus USA Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 120.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 143.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. is a China-based electric vehicle company founded in 2014. The company designs, develops, and sells premium smart electric vehicles, including sedans and sport utility vehicles, primarily under the NIO brand. Alongside its vehicles, NIO offers battery-swapping and charging services, vehicle software and connectivity features, and related ownership services. Its battery-as-a-service offering allows customers to separate battery use from vehicle purchase. NIO serves customers in China and selected European markets.

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